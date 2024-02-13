The gradual operation of the fourth reactor in Barakah will begin next March

Ambassador His Excellency Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed the gradual start of operation of the fourth reactor at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant during next March according to the current schedule, explaining that the gradual operation begins with raising the energy level in the reactor until it reaches full commercial operation. During the current year.

He added, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, that the summit is a very important platform for enhancing the role of governments in planning and anticipating the future, as it brings together leaders of governments and the private sector to discuss the most important future issues and begin taking steps for them.

His Excellency pointed to the impressive success achieved by the nuclear sector in the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held in Dubai at the end of last year, and said that the conference is a historic achievement for the state as it succeeded in adopting many multilateral initiatives and decisions. Regarding clean energy, and pledging to take practical measures towards the clean energy transition.

He added that one of the most important outcomes of the Conference of the Parties is the recognition of nuclear energy as a main source for the transition and transition to clean energy and confronting climate change. He said: “We see that there is a major international trend to enhance the peaceful use of nuclear energy as one of the main pillars, with regard to the transition to clean energy at the global level.”

He pointed to the pioneering role that young people play in the nuclear sector, stressing that young people are the cornerstone of the success and sustainability of the sector, as their practical and technical capabilities are continued to be developed, and they are empowered in leadership, industry and oversight positions in the nuclear sector, explaining that the sector is witnessing great successes at the level of young experts. And technicians who are recognized internationally.

The UAE's Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the partnership between the UAE and the Agency is a close strategic partnership embodied in the joint work to develop the UAE's peaceful nuclear energy program. Over the past years, the country has received a lot of technical support from the Agency's experts in terms of supporting the nuclear infrastructure. And continuous evaluation of the UAE’s activities and programmes.

He added: “Our partnership with the Agency extends to sharing the UAE's expertise with member states, especially countries that are working or planning to build peaceful nuclear energy reactors, as the UAE peaceful nuclear energy program is an example to be followed for exchanging experiences in this vital field, especially for countries interested in peaceful nuclear energy.”

He stressed the strength of cooperation between the state and the agency, as cooperation includes the implementation of many joint programs, and the UAE continues to support the agency’s initiatives in various fields, such as using nuclear technologies to promote agriculture and health, and many others.

He added: “Over the past years, the UAE has contributed to building laboratories for the International Atomic Energy Agency, and today it contributes to training and strengthening the capabilities of member states with regard to the uses of nuclear applications in the field of agriculture, for example, and other fields and initiatives. Bilateral relations are an integrated partnership in terms of supporting the International Atomic Energy Agency.” And its members, receiving many evaluation missions, training representatives from member states and sharing our experiences with them, and we also share with them the UAE’s experience in this sector.”