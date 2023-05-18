GQ has published the classification of the 100 best games evercompiled in collaboration with developers, journalists and analysts from the gaming industry: the list of people who have contributed to the top 100 is really substantial and includes several illustrious names.

As you will discover by scrolling through the long list, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not the winner nor is it in the list as, evidently, the ranking was created by collecting votes and information before the game came out.

So who will be voted best game ever? And which titles will have managed to enter the top 10? Let’s find out together.