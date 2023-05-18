GQ has published the classification of the 100 best games evercompiled in collaboration with developers, journalists and analysts from the gaming industry: the list of people who have contributed to the top 100 is really substantial and includes several illustrious names.
As you will discover by scrolling through the long list, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not the winner nor is it in the list as, evidently, the ranking was created by collecting votes and information before the game came out.
So who will be voted best game ever? And which titles will have managed to enter the top 10? Let’s find out together.
- 100. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2004)
- 99.Rez (2001)
- 98. Age Of Empires II: The Age Of Kings (1999)
- 97. The Return of the Obra Dinn (2018)
- 96. Super Mario Bros. (1985)
- 95. Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss (1992)
- 94. Okami (2006)
- 93. Fable II (2008)
- 92. Mass Effect (2007)
- 91. Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)
- 90. Super Mario Kart (1992)
- 89. Hitman: World of Assassination (2016 – 2021)
- 88. The Last Guardian (2016)
- 87. Super Mario Odyssey (2017)
- 86. Civilization V (2010)
- 85. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013)
- 84. Shenmue (1999)
- 83. Bioshock Infinite (2013)
- 82. Dragon Age: Origins (2009)
- 81Fortnite (2017)
- 80. Firewatch (2016)
- 79. Tetris Effect (2018)
- 78. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000)
- 77. The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)
- 76Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999)
- 75. Metroid Prime (2002)
- 74. Undertale (2015)
- 73.Final Fantasy VI (1994)
- 72. Yakuza 0 (2015)
- 71Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
- 70. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)
- 69. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000)
- 68. Thief: The Dark Project (1998)
- 67. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker (2002)
- 66. Fallout New Vegas (2010)
- 65. Golden Eye 007 (1997)
- 64. Persona 5 (2016)
- 63. The Sims 2 (2004)
- 62. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)
- 61. Grand Theft Auto III (2001)
- 60. Super Metroids (1994)
- 59Fallout 3 (2008)
- 58. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006)
- 57.Final Fantasy IX (2000)
- 56. Inside (2016)
- 55. Hollow Knight (2016)
- 54. Ico (2001)
- 53. Dishonored 2 (2016)
- 52. Half Life (1998)
- 51.Final Fantasy X (2001)
- 50. Spelunky (2008)
- 49. Stardew Valley (2016)
- 48. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
- 47. God of War (2018)
- 46. Destiny (2014)
- 45. Halo 3 (2007)
- 44. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2003)
- 43. Nier Automata (2017)
- 42. Chrono Trigger (1995)
- 41. The Sims (2000)
- 40. Super Mario Galaxy (2007)
- 39. What Remains of Edith Finch (2017)
- 38. Hades (2020)
- 37Silent Hill 2 (2001)
- 36Super Mario Bros. 3 (1991)
- 35. Portal (2007)
- 34. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)
- 33. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)
- 32. Deus Ex (2000)
- 31. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)
- 30. Outer Wilds (2019)
- 29. Journey (2012)
- 28. The Last of Us Part II (2020)
- 27Street Fighter II (1991)
- 26. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)
- 25. Pokémon Red & Blue (1996)
- 24Minecraft (2011)
- 23. Bioshock (2007)
- 22. World of Warcraft (2004)
- 21. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)
- 20. Elden Ring (2022)
- 19.Doom (1993)
- 18Super Mario 64 (1996)
- 17.Final Fantasy VII (1997)
- 16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
- 15. Red Dead Redemption II (2018)
- 14. Super Mario World (1990)
- 13. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)
- 12. Disco Elysium (2019)
- 11Resident Evil 4 (2005)
- 10. Half Life 2 (2004)
- 9. Dark Souls (2011)
- 8. Portal 2 (2011)
- 7. Metal Gear Solid (1998)
- 6. Mass Effect 2
- 5. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (2015)
- 4.Bloodborne (2015)
- 3. Tetris (1985)
- 2. The Last of Us (2013)
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)
