The “Basic Culture” project starts: some family doctors will treat in museums, libraries, cultural centers. A way to shorten distances and promote the well-being of patients, but also doctors after the stress of the pandemic

The entrance to the Egyptian Museum is the same as that of the family doctor’s surgery. Patients mingle with tourists. They cross the door, on the right they find the Gallery of the kings, with the sphinxes and the pharaohs, and on the left the room with a bed, sink and desk, for the visit. Before or after having faced the health problem, measured the pressure, received the prescription of drugs, accompanied by a volunteer, they enter the extraordinary room with the series of statues of the ancient Egyptian kings. An immersion in the pharaonic era that is part of the treatment path.

The project and the idea "It's a gift for both of us. Surrounded by the beauty of art, we doctors work with a different energy and our clients feel welcomed with more respect and attention ", says Romano Ravazzani, one of the eight general practitioners of the Piedmontese capital selected (with a tender) to transfer from May 3 part of their outpatient activity in the places of culture in the city (museums, libraries, cultural centers). The project is called «Basic culture» and foresees, for the duration of six months, the experimentation of primary care within the Egyptian Museum, the National Automobile Museum, the Primo Levi Civic Library and the Living Art Park (an experimental center of contemporary art surrounded by greenery with an open-air exhibition space open). It was conceived by Turin Architecture Foundation (with a loan of about 100 thousand euros from the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation). And the Provincial Order of Doctors and the Local Health Authority of the City of Turin have joined the initiative.

Two-way goals «The objective – explains Guido Giustetto, president of the medical order – is to strengthen the relationship of trust between the doctor and his client. An evocative contextcapable of arousing intense emotions, it can foster the willingness to listen of the doctor and the relaxation and the feeling of well-being of the patient, who will feel more considered than when he is examined in an aseptic environment. Improving the effectiveness of the relationship with your doctor has a positive impact on therapeutic adherence and on the course of the disease ". A panacea project after the pandemic, which according to a survey by the Piepoli Institute (on behalf of the National Federation of Medical Orders), conducted at the end of March, caused a "burnout" syndrome in one in ten family doctors (ie physical, mental and emotional exhaustion, manifested by insomnia, anxiety, stress, fear). Doctors receive their patients among the ancient finds, vintage car models, books and paintings, two days a week. «I saw it at the Egyptian Museum on Tuesdays from 15 to 17 and on Wednesdays from 10 to 12.30 – resumes Ravazzani -. I carry with me my pc and my bag with drugs and diagnostic kit that I use for home visits. I have made appointments here for the most logistically comfortable and least fragile patients. From the forty-year-old mother with rare lung disease, to the over-eighty-year-old elderly man for a check of antihypertensive therapy. Via whatsapp I send them an invitation to the museum with all the information. They don't believe it, they think it was the wrong recipient. In the end they thank me, they like methat in the meantime I recharge the batteries ».

Wellness also for doctors The experimentation will be evaluated by a scientific committee composed of doctors, psychologists, architects and anthropologists. "During these six months, satisfaction questionnaires will be administered both to patients who are visited in places of culture and to those who continue to attend the traditional clinic – explains Eleonora Gerbotto, director of the Foundation for architecture -. We expect the experience of architectural and artistic space humanize carewhich generates an attitude of empathy, fosters curiosity and confidence, reducing the distance between doctor and patient and increasing the well-being of both ». All the equipment was hired. «From desks to beds, chairs, printers, sinks, furniture, lights, and then we adjusted the windows to ensure privacy – specifies Gerbotto -. Of the 40 places initially identified, we have selected five. We had to evaluate the accessibility of the rooms and bathrooms and the natural internal brightness. The message to be passed – she concludes – is that if the person is welcomed into a beautiful environment will feel treated with greater care, the same one that as a result will be led to have towards himself ». If the project works, the Foundation intends to make it a practice in the area. "In the first place, we would like to extend it to all the city libraries," hopes the director.