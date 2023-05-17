Exceptionally, F1 has just ruled that the Emilia-Romagna GP in Imola will be postponed this weekend. There has been so much rain in recent days that it is too dangerous for the teams, fans and track staff to travel to the circuit. It is not yet known when the GP of Emilia-Romagna will be overtaken.

Italy’s vice-president Matteo Salvini previously indicated that he advises the FIA ​​not to race. “Postponing the Imola Grand Prix is ​​the right choice given the bad weather and the emergency situation in Emilia-Romagna,” he said. Sky TG24. That advice is now being followed by the race management in Italy.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali reacted to the news: “The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the region and the F1 family, as we need to ensure safety and not put an extra burden on the authorities as they deal with this terrible situation.’

That an F1 race has to start later due to rain is nothing new. Last year, the starts of the races in Singapore and Monaco were postponed due to the weather. The race management will want to prevent a repeat of the scenario at the 2021 Belgian GP. Then, after a long silence, three laps were driven behind the safety car. Fortunately for F1 fans, Max Verstappen and his rivals will be back for the Monaco GP next week.