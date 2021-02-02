There will be no delivery of ‘big heads’. Neither will the 178 nominees appear at the Soho Caixabank Theater in Malaga. On the other hand, the actors, actresses and filmmakers who will present the awards will be on stage and will reveal the names of the winners. Aware of the difficult times the country is going through as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reinvents and adapts the 35 Goya Awards to these very special circumstances. The gala will continue to be held on March 6, but the candidates for the statuettes will only participate telematically, “through the video call systems that we have all become accustomed to using,” described Antonio Banderas. The actor directs, writes and conducts the delivery together with María Casado. A ceremony that, according to his partner, “will be elegant, sober and, although we do not intend it, exciting”.

Exciting because the deathly silence of an empty theater will prevail over the laughter, shouts and applause of other years, but also because, as Banderas recalled, “many colleagues have left us before their time.” All this, in some way, will be on stage “without the need to look for it”, he assumes. It will not be the only change of course. As there is no audience in the stalls, “the houses will become the stalls”, and Banderas and Casado will address the cameras directly during a gala that will last just over two hours and that will be a tribute and recognition to the people from the industry and the public who have turned their homes into “stalls” this season.

Mariano Barroso, president of the Academy, was in charge of announcing the change of course during his speech at the press conference to present the gala. The most repeated phrase has been ‘to this day’ because the setting and the measurements change day by day. It does not seem, that yes, that the idea of ​​suspending the gala has been on the table. “We believe that it is necessary to do everything possible to celebrate the Goya and recognize all our colleagues,” began Barroso. «The awards ceremony are two things, a party and a meeting between members of the industry and a television program. The first we cannot do, but the second, a program for our audience that is who we work for, yes, so the show is not going to be affected, “he explained.

“They will be prizes – he continues – exceptionally responsible and careful.” Thus, everyone present will undergo PCR tests, there will be safety distancing and masks. The idea is to “protect health above all else.” And, one of the most important things, “each winner will have the opportunity to thank and celebrate each award.”

One wonders why celebrate it with the one that is falling. Banderas became philosophical when explaining that there is an inherent will in the human being to live “and to live is not only to exist but to carry out a dermal series that we do not want to abandon, it is to resist”, there is also an idea to launch a message to all the groups of other professions that continue to fight. Banderas had a few words for those nominees «they will not be able to have many things, but they will be remembered because it will be special because it will connect with the houses. Those who win will be the ones who won the year of the covid this is what there is and we have to be realistic and face the situation we have.