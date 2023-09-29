He Checo Pérez’s father, Antonio Peréz Garibay, wants to be candidate for governor of Jalisco For Morena, if he is not between the two pre-candidates, he will retire from politics.

The local deputy assured that If he is not a candidate for governor, he will withdraw of politics and will dedicate his time to his family.

“True to my conviction; If I am not a candidate, nothing happens, I am retiring from politics, there is nothing else to do, my project was the governorship or nothing and there is nothing more to combine, I believe that today my grandchildren need me more than my people,” declared Antonio Peréz Garibay for journalist Azucena Uresti in Milenio.

However, he still has hope of being elected as a candidate for Brunettesince out of 100 applicants they have been reduced to four and he is one of them.

“We are going to wait and in life everything is written if it is for you it will be and if not it will not even be there,” he said.

Finally, he assured that regardless of who the candidate for governor of Jalisco for Morena is, he will support him.