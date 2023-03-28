Sinaloa.- The purchase by Segalmex of one million tons of corn at a price of 6 thousand 965 pesos, the release of exports from June, as well as the non-importation of corn from South Africa while the marketing of the autumn-winter harvest lasts, were the three approaches made by the governor Ruben Rocha Moya to the secretary of the interior Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez The last friday. This in order to give better conditions in the commercialization of corn.

The federal official has already told President Andrés Manuel López Obrador his proposals and the matter is in the hands of the Ministry of Finance.

“What advantage does it have if it is announced at the beginning of April that a million tons are going to be removed from the market, buyers say ‘we already have less to buy’ and not only regulates the price in sinaloabut it regulates throughout the country”.

The governor stated that, if necessary, the State Goverment could participate with the purchase of 40 thousand tons of corn, for which 280 million pesos would be needed, this in order to relieve pressure on the market and improve the price.

In the visit of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador by sinaloa He will ask you not to abandon him, that you cannot leave the producers because they are the life of sinaloaexposed.

In order to finalize the actions that will be undertaken in the event that the authorities do not respond to the fair demands to achieve fair prices for the corn and wheat crops, producers of the Reed Valley They will meet with producers from Fuerte Mayo Sonora and other organizations.

Baltazar Hernández Encinas, president of the Union of wheat producers of the Reed Valleycommented that they really did not expect to resume the mobilizations with the change of government that took place, because they hoped that things in the countryside would improve, but unfortunately that was not the case.

He indicated that the meeting to reaffirm the agreements already agreed at the state level will be held next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the shed of the irrigation module number 1 of the irrigation district 076.