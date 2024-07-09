Drones attacking Rostov region were shot down by all available means

The drones that attacked the Rostov region were shot down by all available means. This was reported by the head of the region Vasily Golubev in Telegram.

On the night of July 9, 21 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the region.

According to the governor, both aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems and electronic warfare systems were used to intercept the drones. In addition, mobile counter-drone teams were working in the region, he noted.

Earlier, Golubev reported a fire at an electrical substation in the Rodionova-Nesvetaysky district after a drone attack. The consequences of the strike are currently being eliminated there, he wrote.

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the night of July 9, Ukrainian troops attacked five Russian regions: Rostov, Voronezh, Astrakhan, Kursk and Belgorod regions.