Oryol Governor Klychkov: No one was hurt during the interception of two Ukrainian drones

In the Oryol region, as a result of the interception of two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), no one was hurt, and no damage was recorded. This was reported by the Governor of the Oryol region Andrey Klychkov, citing details of the incident, in Telegram-channel.

According to him, one drone was intercepted by electronic warfare (EW) systems, and the other by aircraft. Operational services are working at the scene of the incidents.