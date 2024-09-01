Belgorod Governor: Ukrainian Armed Forces launched another attack on the region, 8 people were injured

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched another attack on Belgorod and the surrounding area, with civilians injured. This was reported on Sunday, September 1, in its Telegram-channel wrote the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region – several air targets were shot down. I left for the scene. In Belgorod, according to preliminary information, 8 civilians were wounded, including two children,” he stated.