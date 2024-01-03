Gladkov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Belgorod twice in the morning of January 3

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Belgorod twice in the morning, January 3. This was announced by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“The situation in Belgorod continues to remain tense. There were two shellings in the morning. The air defenses worked,” he wrote.

According to him, in the morning, together with deputies, ministers and the mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, it is planned to conduct a door-to-door inspection to assess the damage and begin restoration work.

Gladkov promised to later provide information about the destruction and measures that will be taken to eliminate the consequences of what happened.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out an attack on targets on Russian territory was stopped on the morning of Wednesday, January 3. Air defense systems destroyed six missiles of the Tochka-U operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) and six missiles of the Vilkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) over the Belgorod region.

On Wednesday, January 3, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that the missile warning siren had been launched again in Belgorod. Shortly before this, he reported on the operation of air defense systems over the Belgorod and Belgorod regions.