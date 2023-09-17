Governor Klychkov: a drone fell on a non-residential building in Orel

A Ukrainian drone fell on a non-residential building in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Orel. This was announced by the governor of the region Andrei Klychkov in Telegram-channel.

He clarified that the drone fell at about 03:50. As a result of the incident, according to preliminary data, no one was injured. The scene of the incident is currently cordoned off and special services are working there.

Earlier on September 17, air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone in the Domodedovo district of the Moscow region. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military was planning to use a drone to strike targets on Russian territory. Also, air defense troops repelled an attack by a drone heading towards Moscow. He was intercepted in the urban district of Istra. Another Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region. TO