Governor Gladkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Belgorod, cars caught fire

Belgorod was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported. Telegram-channel.

“I started recording the morning message – sirens started howling. The shelling of the city of Belgorod has begun. Now we have received information about cars on fire, about residential buildings being hit,” the governor said in a video address.

Gladkov went to the scene of the incident and said that upon arrival he would see what kind of assistance the authorities should provide to the victims. In turn, at a meeting of the regional government, which will take place at nine o’clock in the morning local time (the same as Moscow time), the governor will talk about the morning attack.

The day before, on September 15, it was reported that a civilian was injured in a drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the village of Razumnoye, Belgorod District. He was hospitalized with superficial shrapnel wounds to the head, face, and left forearm.