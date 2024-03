Belgorod Governor Gladkov reported a complete blackout of Grayvoron

The Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region is without power as a result of morning shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, at a meeting of the presidium of the General Council of United Russia, which was broadcast on the social network β€œIn contact with“

β€œIn the morning, our substation was completely destroyed. The district is completely without power,” he said.