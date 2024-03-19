Belgorod Governor Gladkov reported a complete blackout of Grayvoron

The Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region is without power as a result of morning shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, at a meeting of the presidium of the General Council of United Russia, which was broadcast on the social network “In contact with“

“In the morning, our substation was completely destroyed. The district is completely without power,” he said.