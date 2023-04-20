The governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Uss announced the transfer to another job at the suggestion of Putin

The Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss announced the transfer to another job at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

“I received an offer to continue working at the federal level. But at the same time, deal with the issues of socio-economic development of our region,” the head of the region wrote.

Uss also expressed confidence that the Krasnoyarsk Territory would retain the status of one of the country’s key subjects in the future.

The fact that the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will resign in the near future, earlier on April 20, citing five sources close to the presidential administration, RBC reported. Later, in an interview with Lenta.ru, Sergey Zyblev, head of the USS press service, said that he could not confirm this information.