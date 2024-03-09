As a result of a drone strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on an electrical substation in the Zaporozhye region, a fire occurred. The governor of the Zaporozhye region, Evgeny Balitsky, announced this on March 9.

He also added that power supply was cut off as a result of the strike. At the moment, operational services are engaged in extinguishing the fire, after which Tavria-Energo enterprises will begin restoring the facility.

“The situation is under control, all forces are involved in restoring critical infrastructure,” Balitsky noted in his Telegram channel.

Earlier that day, a school in the village of Krasny Partizan, as well as a cultural center in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), were damaged by shelling from Ukrainian troops. Also, as a result of the morning shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the building of the Nikitovsky cultural center in Gorlovka was damaged.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in the Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

