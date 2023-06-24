The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said on June 24 that meetings with law enforcement agencies are being held on the territory of the region.

“I hold regular meetings with law enforcement agencies on the operational situation in the region. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents. Once again I ask everyone to refrain from moving along the M-4 Don highway, as well as roads of regional and local significance, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Gusev urged residents of the region to be sympathetic to the additional restrictions that may be introduced if necessary. According to him, we are talking about a ban on mass events and additional measures for the inspection of cars.

The relevant decisions are related to the situation around the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said security measures had been taken. According to a source for Izvestia, state authorities and transport infrastructure facilities have been placed under heavy guard in the capital.

Also, increased readiness is observed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in the Rostov region. The governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, appealed to the local residents of the region to remain calm and not leave their homes unnecessarily.

In addition, the governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov said that security measures have been strengthened in the region. According to him, additional checks on the roads in the southern direction are possible.

The governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, also warned of increased security measures. He recommended that residents of the region refrain from traveling to the south, in particular, to the Voronezh region.

On the eve it was reported that the FSB of Russia opened a case under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed Rebellion”) in relation to Prigozhin after he distributed video footage of an alleged strike by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of PMCs. In turn, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office promised to give a proper legal assessment of the actions of the serviceman. He could face a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison.

On June 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the situation around Prigozhin.

The Ministry of Defense denied reports of attacks on the rear of the Wagner PMC. The ministry clarified that the Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation.