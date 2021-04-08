The governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov, has resigned. This was reported on Thursday, April 8, on the Russia 24 TV channel on Youtube…

“Today I turned to the head of our state with a request for voluntary resignation in order to fully focus on solving vital issues at the federal level,” the politician said.

According to him, he made such a decision, as he intends to run for the State Duma.

Morozov served as the region’s governor since January 6, 2005. Prior to that, he served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs – he rose from an inspector of the criminal investigation department of the ROVD to the head of a special unit of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Ulyanovsk region to combat drug trafficking. In 1995 he was appointed head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Dimitrovgrad. In 2000, Morozov resigned and took up legal work, and then was elected mayor of Dimitrovgrad.

On April 7, the head of Tuva, Sholban Kara-oola, announced his resignation from his post of his own free will. According to him, he made the decision independently and presented “his firm position” to the head of state. Former mayor of Kyzyl Vladislav Khovalyg has been appointed acting head of the region.