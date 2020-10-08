The safety of people is the main task in a situation with a fire and explosions in a military warehouse, said the governor of the Ryazan region Nikolai Lyubimov. The head of the region stressed that at the moment the situation is difficult, since it is not yet clear how long ammunition will continue to detonate. This was announced on Thursday, October 8, by the TV channel. REN TV…

“The most important thing is the safety of people, their evacuation and placement under control. We have already evacuated six settlements completely, in which there were people. People mostly went to their acquaintances. A total of 80 citizens have been provided with a place for temporary accommodation: 20 people in our Central Regional Hospital and 60 people in one of the social institutions, ”said Lyubimov.

The governor specified that the evacuation was carried out within a radius of 25 km, nine residential buildings located near the ammunition depot were burned down.

According to him, starting tomorrow, on behalf of the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Evgeny Zinichev, the fire extinguishing group will be strengthened. Lyubimov does not exclude that the fire will be extinguished by aerial vehicles or armored vehicles, which may come close to the epicenter of the fire and noted that this issue is currently being discussed.

Earlier, the regional health ministry reported that the number of people injured in a fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan region had grown to eight people. Medical care was provided to two victims on an outpatient basis. According to a representative of the department, five people are still in hospitals.

The fire at the ammunition depots near Ryazan occurred earlier in the day. Fire damaged at least 17 buildings in the settlements of Shelemishevskie Khutora and Degtyarka.

Russian Emergencies Ministry Minister Evgeny Zinichev together with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov held a meeting on the operational situation in the emergency zone. After him, the head of the emergency department inspected the territory where residential buildings were damaged.

The press service of the Western Military District (ZVO) believes that the fire started due to burnt grass. According to the regional administration, the human factor could be the reason.

The fire suppression involved 189 servicemen, 38 units of military and special equipment, four Il-76 aircraft equipped with VAP-2 aircraft pouring devices and three Mi-8 helicopters with VSU-5 spillways.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident.