The Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit reported on the shelling of the region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Kursk region was subjected to several shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said the governor of the Russian region Roman Starovoit in his Telegram. According to Starovoit, the blows fell on the Korenevsky and Glushkovsky districts of the region.

“There were no injuries or damage in the settlements. But because of the shelling, the supply of electricity to the village of Alekseevka, Glushkovsky district, was interrupted. Emergency teams are starting urgent repairs,” the governor said.