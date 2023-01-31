Governor Bogomaz announced the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars in the village of Lomakovka in the Bryansk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) launched a mortar attack on civilian facilities in the village of Lomakovka, Starodubsky municipal district, Bryansk region. This was stated by the head of the Russian region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram.

According to the governor, no one was injured as a result of the shelling, but households, a monument to those who died during the Great Patriotic War, and the building of a local store were damaged. “Currently, the electricity supply is partially disrupted in the village. Emergency and operational services are working on the spot, ”Bogomaz wrote.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Mash also reported about the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the village of Lomakovka. However, according to him, a 77-year-old pensioner was injured as a result of the shelling. These data have not been officially confirmed.

The day before, Ukraine fired twice at the Belgorod region. In the morning, the village of Bezlyudnoye in the Shebekinsky urban district was attacked. As a result, two men received contusions and shrapnel wounds. Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked several more villages in the district. There were no casualties or casualties.