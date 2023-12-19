Over the past five years, the Rostov region has managed to seriously strengthen its economic potential – industry has grown by a quarter, the volume of investments has increased by a third, and the pace of construction has accelerated by one and a half times, said Governor Vasily Golubev.

“We are proud of our many achievements. The Don Land is the breadbasket of Russia, a leader in the production of green energy, an important transport hub and logistics hub in the south of the country. Two out of three Russian combine harvesters, the most powerful electric freight locomotives, MI-26 helicopters, and unique amphibious aircraft are assembled on the Don,” he noted.

Golubev added that the Rostov region helps ensure the country's food security. The region’s special pride is its stable record grain harvests: annually, grain growers in the Don region harvest 15-16 million tons of high-quality grain, providing the largest contribution to the all-Russian loaf, the governor said. According to him, the Rostov region also occupies a strong position among the most successful regions of the country in the production of sunflower oil, milk and vegetables.

On Tuesday, December 19, the opening ceremony of the Day of the Rostov Region took place at the international exhibition and forum “Russia” at VDNKh in Moscow. Welcoming the guests, Golubev expressed confidence that the event program will allow everyone to experience the rich history, traditions and culture of the region.

The achievements of the Don Territory are presented at the stand of the Rostov region. Local creative groups prepared concert programs for guests. Visitors can take part in culinary master classes by leading chefs in the region, listen to lectures, and watch films about the history of the region. The program also includes a business block.