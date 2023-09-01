The governor of the Pskov region Vedernikov announced an unidentified object in the air

Video: Mikhail Vedernikov’s Telegram channel

Governor of the Pskov Region Mikhail Vedernikov Telegramchannel stated that an unidentified object was recorded in the air in the Krestov area.

“In the Krestov area, observers from one of the airspace control posts found a single unidentified object in the sky,” the head of the Russian region noted.

He also posted a video in which, according to him, neutralization takes place, the sounds of shooting are heard in the frames. The governor also clarified that there were no consequences on the ground, promising to provide details later.

Earlier, the Pskov region was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of Wednesday, August 30. As a result, at least two Il-76 aircraft that were at the airfield were damaged.