Governor of the Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe. On March 21 it became known from the statement press service of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia…

According to the investigation, from January to September 2020, Belozertsev received bribes totaling over 31 million rubles from Boris Shpigel, who heads the BIOTEK group of pharmaceutical companies, his wife, as well as director of OJSC PHARMACYA Anton Koloskov.

“Bribes were transferred for providing the BIOTEK group of companies with competitive advantages when concluding government contracts related to the provision of services for acceptance, quality control and expiration dates, storage, dispensing and delivery of drugs, medical products, reagents purchased at the expense of budgetary funds for the needs of healthcare institutions in the Penza region “, – said the official representative of the IC of Russia Svetlana Petrenko.

Searches took place at workplaces and homes of the suspects. Soon the suspects will be charged, the investigation intends to petition for the accused to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention, the press service concluded.

