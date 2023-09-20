No damage to infrastructure or casualties were recorded in the Oryol region after attempted attacks by Ukrainian drones. The governor of the region, Andrei Klychkov, announced this in his Telegram channel on Wednesday, September 20.

“Last evening, on the territory of the Oryol region, the duty air defense forces (air defense – Ed.) shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. There was no damage to infrastructure or casualties,” he wrote.

Klychkov also said that measures are currently being taken to ensure the security of the region.

“The situation is under control,” the governor concluded.

Earlier, on September 19, around 21:00 Moscow time, two Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems over the Belgorod and Oryol regions. Later, at about 22:30 Moscow time, another UAV was destroyed over the Oryol region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the worsening situation in the region.