The governor of the Orenburg region, Denis Pasler, at the beginning of a meeting with local residents affected by the flood, spoke sharply, asking everyone present to put away their phones. The situation was captured on video published in Telegram– channel “Ural56.Ru”.

“The phones have all been removed,” said Pasler, speaking to an initiative group that had gathered about the severe flooding in the region. “How will we then prove that we were told this?” – those present asked him. As a result, those gathered still managed to agree that it was possible to film, the publication clarifies.

A video recording of Pasler’s meeting with residents reached the Kremlin

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin saw footage of the governor communicating with residents of Orsk and other areas of the region. “Yes, we saw it,” Peskov said during a conversation with reporters.

The presidential representative emphasized that the authorities of the Orenburg region are doing everything to help residents of the affected areas.

The words of the governor of the Orenburg region were explained by the unexpected reaction of those gathered

After the publication of the video recording with Pasler, the regional government explained his words and indicated that the meeting with residents ended with “peace and hugs.”

According to the interlocutor of the publication “Rise,” the appearance of the head of the region caused an unexpected reaction from those present. “People rushed with their phones in his face, so he said: ‘Put the phones away,’” explained the government representative.

He assured that Pasler’s words were neither rudeness, nor rudeness, nor an insult. The head of the region was described as a well-mannered and correct person who is sympathetic to the situation in which the residents find themselves.

Earlier, residents of Orsk went to a rally

The day before, on April 8, Orsk residents held a rally at the city administration after flooding. Several hundred people took part in the action. They criticized the actions of local authorities in an emergency situation.

Later, the mayor of Orsk, Vasily Kozupitsa, came out to the crowd. It became known that some of those gathered demanded his resignation. The mayor, in turn, invited the townspeople to form an initiative group to discuss the current situation with her, but the townspeople refused and wanted to have a conversation not in the city hall, but on the street. After this, the meeting was nevertheless organized at the Orsk mayor's office.

A dam in Orsk, the second largest city in the Orenburg region, burst on the night of April 6. According to the latest data, about 10 thousand houses and almost 18.7 thousand plots are flooded in the region, including Orenburg. About 6.5 thousand people were evacuated from flood zones. A federal emergency has been declared in the region. The peak of the flood in Orenburg is expected on Wednesday, April 10.