All the necessary forces are concentrated in Orsk to help people and cope with the consequences of the flood. The governor of the Orenburg region, Denis Pasler, announced this on the night of April 6 after a meeting of the emergency commission to eliminate the consequences of the flood in the city.

“The main thing is to promptly evacuate residents from the area of ​​possible flooding. Temporary accommodation centers for 6.5 thousand places have been prepared in Orsk. So far, 147 people are accommodated in them, 52 of them are children,” his words are quoted in the Telegram channel of the governor’s press service.

It is now known that no one sought medical help. Temporary accommodation centers (TAP) are provided with everything necessary: ​​water, food and medicine. Rescuers continue to evacuate local residents there or to relatives, as desired.

Pasler noted that crews are now restoring the dam; this needs to be done as soon as possible. Regional and municipal services, the RSChS group and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on site. A total of 531 people, including 216 rescuers from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 125 pieces of equipment and 75 watercraft.

At one of the meetings of the emergency response commission, a decision was made to cut off electricity in flooded areas in the event of flood waters rising to a critical level.

The dam break in Orsk became known earlier that day. Rescuers immediately began evacuating people. For those who do not have the opportunity to leave on their own, buses are organized.

Emergency Situations Ministry employees are evacuating residents from a possible flooding zone in Orsk. According to the department, in the Orenburg region in 57 settlements and four SNT, 1,659 residential buildings and 5,062 household plots were flooded.

At the same time, the head of the Orenburg region, Vasily Shmarin, called on residents to evacuate on their own, without waiting for rescue services: to move to relatives and friends or contact the administration of the locality to get a place in a temporary temporary detention facility. Shmarin clarified that the points have already been prepared and provided with everything necessary.

The water level in the Ural and Sakmara rivers is rising above the annual norm. Thus, over the course of a day, the water level in the Ural River in Orenburg increased by 91 cm and is 778 cm, which is above the unfavorable level. The water is coming, Mayor Sergei Salmin noted on April 5. On April 2, roads began to be excavated in Orenburg to allow melt water to pass through and be drained away from residential buildings.