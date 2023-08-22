Governor Vorobyov: windows shattered in residential building in Krasnogorsk after UAV crash

Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted on the night of Tuesday, August 22, in the Moscow region. About the consequences of the fall of one of the drones in his Telegram-the channel said the governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov.

According to him, in Krasnogorsk, a blast wave from a UAV crash smashed windows in a multi-storey building, damaged cars. There were no injuries among the residents, there was also no fire, the head of the region added.

Currently, the head of Krasnogorsk, Dmitry Volkov, is now conducting a tour of the apartments together with employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other services.

On the night of Tuesday, August 22, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported two attack drones shot down by air defense forces in the area of ​​​​Krasnogorsk and Chastsov.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of Kyiv’s attempt to carry out terrorist attacks by drones in two Bryansk and Moscow regions. There were no casualties as a result of the suppressed terrorist attacks.