Vorobyov: one person died, at least three were injured in the explosion in Balashikha

A gas explosion in a nine-story building in Balashikha near Moscow killed one person. These data were confirmed by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov in Telegram-channel.

According to him, three more people were injured – one of them was taken to the hospital; more detailed data on the condition of the Russians was not provided.

“There are 10 ambulance teams and 6 teams from the territorial center for disaster medicine working at the scene of the explosion in Balashikha,” Vorobyov reported. He added that residents of the affected apartments were placed in the Balashikha recreation center, where they would be provided with food and psychological assistance.

Vorobiev said that he would soon arrive at the scene of the emergency. There he will hold a meeting of the headquarters, which will provide assistance to residents of the damaged structure.

A gas explosion in Balashikha occurred on the morning of Wednesday, September 20, in a house on Oktyabrskaya Street. The explosion collapsed three floors of the building, damaged at least ten apartments, and began to smoke. According to unofficial data, doctors were unable to save the two victims.