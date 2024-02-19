Kuala Lumpur (WAM)

His Excellency Tun Wan Junidi Tuanku Jaafar, Governor-General of the Malaysian state of Sarawak, granted Dr. Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Committee for Human Fraternity, the title of “Datuk – The Brave Knight” in appreciation of the distinguished efforts he made to strengthen and develop relations between the two friendly countries when he served as the UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

This came during His Excellency's reception of the Secretary-General of the Committee for Human Fraternity, in the presence of the Prime Minister and a group of state leaders.

During the meeting, opportunities for joint cooperation in the field of human brotherhood were reviewed. During the meeting, the state governor welcomed bilateral cooperation between the two sides, stressing the importance of tolerance in building societies.