Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko said that the region will break records in terms of the volume of agreements signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, June 3.

According to him, in 2019 the region signed investment agreements worth more than 1 trillion rubles and does not intend to lower the bar at the forum this year.

“Moreover, the agreements are completely different. These are such difficult economic agreements as, for example, with the Rusgazdobycha company or with the EuroChem company, at the same time there are agreements worth up to 200 million rubles, “he said in an interview with Izvestia.

Drozdenko stressed that 90% of the agreements that were concluded are being implemented in practice. As an example, he cited an agreement concluded in 2019 for 29 billion rubles for the construction of a plant, which is now undergoing commissioning.

“And it is no coincidence that we have shown the opposite trend to all trends in the year of the pandemic. All of them had declining indicators, while our direct investments in the economy of the Leningrad Region increased by 5.6%, ”he said.

When asked what the secret of the region is, Drozdenko noted that it is necessary to effectively use its geographical position, as well as human resources.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexei Chekunkov, spoke with Izvestia about the implementation of the national program for the development of the Far East. According to him, it is designed until 2024 and includes more than 800 events, most of which are socially oriented.