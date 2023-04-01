Metropolitan Pavel, viceroy of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said he was placed under house arrest

Metropolitan Pavel, the vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said that he was sent under house arrest. About it informs Ukrainian edition of Vesti.ua.

According to the publication, the metropolitan himself told the parishioners that he received house arrest. In the conversation, he also noted that he “needs to sign a protocol,” but did not specify which one.