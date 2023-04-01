Viceroy of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Metropolitan Pavel announced the political nature of his case

Metropolitan Pavel, vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, spoke about the criminal prosecution during the court session, saying that his case was political in nature. His words are quoted in his Telegram-channel Ukrainian edition “Strana”.

Commenting on his position, the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) assured that he had not done anything that could bring charges against him. “This is a political matter,” he added.

Earlier, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) commented on the placement under house arrest and the criminal case against the governor of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel.

On Saturday, April 1, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) presented suspicion to the clergyman. According to the metropolitan, a criminal case has been opened against him for inciting religious hatred and working for Russia. “They also say that I cursed the president (of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” he said.

The SBU later officially confirmed the presentation of suspicion, specifying that the Metropolitan is considered involved in inciting religious hatred, as well as “justifying and denying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.”