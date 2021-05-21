The Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha proposed building a Tesla electric vehicle plant in this region.

“Elon Musk announced the appearance of Tesla production in Russia at the Novoe Znaniye marathon. I propose to open the first plant in the Kaluga region. The region is completely ready for this, “Vladislav Shapsha noted in his official Telegram channel.

On Friday, May 21, American entrepreneur, engineer and billionaire Elon Musk, speaking at the New Knowledge marathon, said that Tesla could soon enter the Russian market, as well as create its own production in the country.

Several regions of the Russian Federation reacted to the statement of the American businessman at once. The Moscow region, in particular, suggested opening factories on its territory.

The New Knowledge Marathon runs from May 20 to May 22 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Sochi, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad. The event was launched the day before by First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko.

In total, the forum program includes more than 100 discussions, lectures, open lessons and master classes.