Governor of the Kaluga region: no one was injured during the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the S-200 missile

At about 00:30 on August 25, air defense forces worked in the Maloyaroslavets and Zhukovsky regions. This is how the governor of the Kaluga region Vladislav Shapsha commented on the night attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in his Telegram-channel.

“According to the Ministry of Defense, the air defense destroyed the missile of the modified S-200 complex. There are no casualties or damage to infrastructure,” Shapsha said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had attempted terrorist attacks on civilian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, the air defense in the Kaluga region destroyed the Ukrainian S-200 missile. The work of air defense systems was captured on video.

At the same time, the airspace over Vnukovo and Domodedovo in Moscow was closed, according to unconfirmed reports, the Carpet plan was introduced there. By morning, the airports resumed work.