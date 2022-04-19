Alikhanov said that the activity of NATO aircraft near the Kaliningrad region is lower than usual

Governor of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov spoke about the activity of NATO reconnaissance aircraft near the borders of the region in an interview RIA News.

According to Alikhanov, at the beginning of the Russian special operation, the reconnaissance activity of the alliance aircraft was quite large. “But, apparently, they realized that they need to shift the focus to other regions, and now it is at a level below normal,” he added.