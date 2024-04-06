The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the morning of April 6, told how he hid from explosions in a modular structure.

He published the corresponding video on his Telegram channel.

“During the run, I was once again convinced of the effectiveness of the decisions that we make together. The sirens and sound warning of missile danger started working, and he took refuge in the modular structure,” said the head of the region.

He emphasized that the regional leadership will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of local residents.

According to Gladkov, no one was injured as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling, five cars, seven apartment buildings and an administrative building were damaged, and another house in the village of Dubovoe caught fire.

“We are assessing and will help all residents with restoration, as usual,” the governor noted.

This morning it was also reported that air defense systems shot down 10 shells from the Ukrainian army’s Vampire multiple launch rocket system over the Belgorod region. As a result of the shelling, the facades and roofs of two private residential buildings were damaged in the village of Vyazovoe, Krasnoyaruzh region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.