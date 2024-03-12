Gladkov denied reports about the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region

Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov responded to reports about the arrival and presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the region. He denied this information in Telegram-channel.

“We are faced with a huge amount of false information from our enemy. In this regard, I want to say that there is no enemy in the settlements of the Belgorod region,” Gladkov said.

On the afternoon of March 12, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked the Belgorod administration building. In the evening, a missile threat was declared throughout the region. Residents of the region were asked to stay away from windows.

The authorities decided to transfer school and college students to independent study for three days.