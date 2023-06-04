Ukrainian militants shelled the village of Murom, Belgorod region. This was announced on the evening of Sunday, June 4, the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“Under fire from Moore. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The governor added that a direct hit by a shell set fire to a medical and obstetric station (FAP). There are also damages in the building of the House of Culture, school and kindergarten.

Prior to this, Gladkov reported on the operation of the air defense system in Belgorod.

Earlier, on June 3, Vyacheslav Gladkov reported two dead and two wounded during the shelling of the Belgorod region by Ukrainian militants. According to him, from the very morning, settlements of the Shebekinsky urban district have been under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, it became known that three people were killed and seven more were injured during the shelling of Sobolevka by Ukrainian militants. The villagers told Izvestia the details of the shelling.

In addition, military commander Alexander Safiulin showed a crater about 3×5 m in size, which remained in Sobolevka from the attack of Ukrainian troops on June 2. According to him, neighboring settlements were fired from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Grad”, but such consequences, as in Sobolevka, do not remain from such shells.

Attacks on the border areas of the Belgorod region by Ukrainian militants intensified at the end of May.

The strikes on the Russian border regions were Kyiv’s response to the ongoing special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. Its beginning was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.