The Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov urged residents not to use cars unnecessarily due to the shortage of gasoline in the region. He wrote about this in his Instagram…

“The situation with gasoline has not yet returned to normal, as we expected <...> Please be patient, save gasoline and, if possible, postpone long trips, ”the head of the region wrote. He noted that there are still queues at gas stations, and they send him corresponding photos.

He clarified that the Amur region does not have its own oil refinery, and fuel is supplied from Khabarovsk, where there are now problems with gasoline. They arose in connection with a breakdown of equipment at the enterprise, which was eliminated only on Friday, February 5. During the refurbishment of the plant, a fuel shortage arose in many regions of the Far East.

On Sunday, February 7, one tanker with gasoline will arrive in the Amur Region. 13 cysteines are expected on February 8. Deliveries from the Khabarovsk refinery are scheduled for the 9th.

Earlier it was reported about huge queues for gas stations in Khabarovsk, motorists were selling their seats, advertisements for the sale of fuel at twice the market value appeared on the Internet. The regional prosecutor’s office has begun an inspection and will assess the actions of officials and the management of the plant.