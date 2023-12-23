St. Petersburg has been seriously updated in recent years, said Governor Alexander Beglov at the opening of City Day at the international exhibition and forum “Russia” at VDNKh.

According to him, the development of St. Petersburg was largely made possible thanks to the constant support of the head of state. “Together with the president, we are building a metropolis of the 21st century,” the governor noted.

At the Russia exhibition, St. Petersburg will present its main achievements in various fields, including industry. “Our city is an industrial metropolis. Industry is developing at a rapid pace. But we also need a scientific base, we need young personnel, we need students, we need smart heads that we invite to our city,” Beglov noted.

“We are building the capacity of our best universities. We have started construction of ITMO-Highpark in the Pushkinsky district,” noted the head of the city. This project is intended to become a world-class innovation center with campuses, a technology valley and a business park for IT residents.

In addition, investments worth 300 billion rubles have been attracted to new projects of ITMO University, St. Petersburg State University, Polytechnic and Maritime Universities. These projects contribute to the task of achieving technological sovereignty and leadership of Russia.

The governor also spoke about the development of the Museum of the Siege of Leningrad, as well as the “Island of Forts” cluster in Kronstadt. An interactive museum of Naval Glory has been created within its framework. “Its main exhibit is the first Soviet nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol. Its movement to Kronstadt from Snezhnogorsk through the Barents and Okhotsk Seas, Lake Ladoga, rivers and canals of St. Petersburg went down in history. In three days it will receive its first visitors,” Beglov emphasized.