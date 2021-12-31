The Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, admitted what a wish he would make under the chimes on January 31st. He wrote about this in the New Year’s greetings on his page in the social network “VKontakte”.

“Today at midnight we will make wishes with the chimes. I will make as many like-minded people, friends and associates as possible for 2022. Each of your messages with ideas that will make St. Petersburg better is another sign for me that together we can achieve a lot – in one big St. Petersburg team, “he wrote.

Beglov noted that the past year was difficult, but “productive and significant”: the city coped with the coronavirus, four times reduced unemployment, launched a number of major projects that change St. Petersburg, including the High-latitude highway for high-speed traffic, the development of Kronstadt and St. a transport hub that will speed up the metro, the construction of the Novosmolensky bridge, and the implementation of many other projects, the governor said in a video posted on the page.

“The city has earned a break, rest, welcome the New Year! Petersburg has learned to live in a new normalcy. We have all the conditions for a normal life, ”Beglov said.

The St. Petersburg authorities allocated about 1.1 billion rubles for cultural projects in 2021. This was reported at the end of December in the press service of the city governor.