The Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov commented on the criticism in his address related to the unremoved snow on the streets of the city. The official’s response isTVNZ“.

The city administration called the flow of criticism politically motivated and ordered, and not related to the real situation in St. Petersburg. “And what should the governor and the government say about this? Say: “Guys, I’m all – pass”? Don’t wait!” Beglov replied to alleged critics. According to him, he “came in order to repay the city’s debts.” In response to a question about snow, the governor also noted that he had never been a coward and “did not take it on his paw” – and this, according to the official, is the most important thing.

For the uncleaned streets, Beglov justified himself with the words “yes, there are some shortcomings, mistakes” and the fact that maintaining order in the city is a team effort. The governor stressed that he was not afraid to carry out reforms and would see them through to the end. The official also listed the exploits of his relatives: “It is impossible to scare me, it is useless. I am the eighth child in the family, my father came to Berlin. 22 of us died, two were Heroes of the Soviet Union.

In December 2021, Beglov already spoke about the situation with street cleaning in the city. Then he said that “one click does not remove the snow”, and called St. Petersburg a complex metropolis. According to the governor, in order to effectively clear the streets of ice and snowdrifts, the collective work of the owners responsible for this issue is needed.