Obregon City, sound.- The Governor Alfonso Durazo Montano invited the citizens to debate and participate as a way to generate democracy, during his intervention in the presentation of the book “For a progressive democracy”from Cuauhtemoc Cardenas Solorzanoin it Theater of the Technological Institute of Sonora (Itson).

“The presentation of this book bursts into space, into the public debate often characterized by simplism. I see in this publication that the engineer Cardenas does not propose absolute ideas, but rather, above all, provoke public debate, citizen participation, as it has always done in a life characterized by activism in a clean story, in a path marked by its honesty, by its commitment, that for decades turned it into the load-bearing wall of political mobilization, of the political struggle, of the struggle for the democratization of the Mexican political system,” he stressed.

The state president recognized the solidarity that Cuauhtemoc Cardenas has with the native peoples and their work for the political opening of contemporary Mexico.

For its part, Cardenas Solorzano invited to read his book and reflect on the current reality of Mexicobecause in the work he makes a historical journey to today, and proposed to address the important problems of the country.

He pointed out that the nation project should be analyzed, and built together to attack the underlying problems and move it forward.

And he concluded: “I want to invite you to review our realities, where we are from, where the country is, where the region is, what are the problems that are affecting us directly, are affecting our community; and to reflection and to a collective discussion so that they could consider where the paths to solving these problems can be found”.

