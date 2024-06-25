Governor Razvozhaev: the fleet will fire a training shot in Sevastopol, it will be loud

In the area of ​​the Northern and Southern Piers in Sevastopol, at about 02:00 on June 26, loud sounds will be heard. They will be heard from loud night events of the fleet, the governor of the Russian city Mikhail Razvozhaev warned in Telegram-channel.

“The fleet will conduct training – one training shot will be fired. It will be loud, so I’m warning you,” Razvozhaev wrote.

Earlier, a state of emergency was introduced in Sevastopol, which came under attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on June 23. One of the rockets exploded over the beach in Sevastopol, where people were relaxing; according to the latest data, four people became victims of the attack, two of whom were children, and another 151 were injured.