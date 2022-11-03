The operation to rescue dolphins, which were released into the sea after years of living in captivity, will begin in Sevastopol in the early morning of Thursday, November 3, the city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said the night before after a conversation with the head of Sevprirodnadzor Yulia Gavrilova.

“The situation is as follows: four dolphins that were released into the sea have lived in captivity for more than 10 years. There is a person – a trainer from the Koktebel dolphinarium, she worked with these dolphins initially there. In the morning, she, together with specialists from the Sevprirodnadzor and the Sevastopol Civil Protection Center, will go to sea to try to find bottlenose dolphins. There is hope that the dolphins will recognize her, respond to her sound signals and swim up to the boat,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Razvozhaev added: when bottlenose dolphins swim up, you will need to carefully catch them in the net, lift them onto a boat and take them to the Koktebel dolphinarium in a special vehicle. He stressed that, according to experts, dolphins will die in the open sea, as they are accustomed to other living conditions. There is a positive point in this – it will not allow them to swim far from the coast.

“The situation is certainly difficult, but there are chances to save the dolphins,” the governor concluded.

On Wednesday, November 2, the police of Sevastopol went to the beach near Victory Park, where, according to eyewitnesses, unknown persons throw dolphins into the sea. The investigative-operational group examined the scene, the situation was taken under control by the leadership of the city police.RIA News“.

According to some reports, the owner of the Sevastopol dolphinarium threw the dolphins into the sea because he allegedly had nothing to feed the animals. Another version of the justification for the act was a certain planned release of them at sea.

October 24 Senior Lecturer, Department of Oceanology, Faculty of Geography, Lomonosov Moscow State University M.V. Lomonosov Sergei Mukhametov said that fighting dolphins could be involved in the protection of the Sevastopol Bay from underwater saboteurs. He explained that dolphins have been involved in the search for saboteurs for a long time, and there is “nothing specific” about this.