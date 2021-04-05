A significant increase in the population in Sevastopol is associated with the development of the city in recent years. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev told about this, reports RIA News…

“The basic infrastructural issues with energy and water supply, health care and education have been resolved or are being actively resolved, social facilities and housing are being actively introduced, and public spaces are being improved,” he explained.

According to him, residents of other cities are moving to the region, including due to the climate and conditions for business. Education, healthcare, tourism and the service sector are actively developing, a free economic zone has been created, and there is its own IT technopark. Also, the authorities pay much attention to supporting motherhood and childhood, regional maternity capital has been introduced. “Sevastopol is good for life and work. This is the reason for the high population growth, ”added Razvozhaev.

Earlier it was reported that Sevastopol became the leader among Russian regions in terms of population growth this year, it amounted to 16.8 percent. Ingushetia took the second place (5.6 percent).