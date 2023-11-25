Governor Razvozhaev: the collapse was caused by the bricking up of storm drainage pipes

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, apologized for the collapse of a retaining wall in the city and said that he had already conducted a “debriefing.” He published the corresponding post in his Telegram-channel.

“Dear residents of Sevastopol, I apologize for this unpleasant situation. It is definitely surmountable,” he wrote. According to Razvozhaev, the destruction occurred due to the bricking of storm drainage pipes. “Water from the upper level did not actually flow onto the road, as in most retaining walls in the city, but saturated the rubble masonry in the body of the wall,” he explained.

The governor of Sevastopol noted that conclusions were drawn based on the results of what happened. As a result, the Director of the Municipal Services Department will leave his position on Monday, November 27th. The contractor will be excluded from the design and, of course, execution of the work. “Based on the results of the inspection by the prosecutor’s office, conclusions will be drawn about the quality and completeness of the contractor’s emergency response work,” added Razvozhaev.

On the morning of November 25, an emergency retaining wall collapsed on Admiral Oktyabrsky Street in Sevastopol.