The role of the Russian Navy in protecting the southern borders of the country is very high. This opinion was expressed on July 30 by the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev.

“Today, the state has set you a responsible task – to protect peace and stability, which you honorably carry out by inscribing the names of modern heroes into the glorious history of Sevastopol, supporting the offensive actions of the ground group and ensuring the security of the state in the southern direction,” Razvozhaev wrote in his Telegram- channel.

He stressed that the Russian Navy is honorably fulfilling this task. Razvozhaev also congratulated everyone on the Day of the Navy, emphasizing that for Sevastopol the holiday is a national one.

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, also noted the invaluable contribution of the sailors to solving the problems of the special military operation.

“This is the calling of brave and courageous people,” he stressed.

On this day, the holiday is celebrated throughout Russia, military parades are held in the cities. 45 ships (33 ships and boats, four submarines and eight sailing ships) take part in the solemn parade in St. Petersburg on this day. About 3,000 servicemen also participate in the program. The parade will consist of sea and land parts. It is planned to be attended by the heads of four African states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the participants of the parade in St. Petersburg. He called the Navy an indestructible guardian of the Fatherland’s borders, its pride and glory, and stressed that the fleet has been serving the country since the time of Peter the Great, triumphant victories in naval battles and scientific discoveries are inscribed in its chronicle.

Navy Day is a holiday of sailors and officers who defend the interests of Russia at sea, celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July. In 2006, Russian President Vladimir Putin fixed this date as an official holiday of the Navy.