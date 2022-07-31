Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev announced a drone attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, on the morning of Sunday, July 31, said in his Telegram-channel about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF).

Early this morning, the Ukronazis decided to ruin Navy Day for us. An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the Fleet Headquarters, according to preliminary data, it is a drone Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

According to the head of the city, as a result of the drone attack, five employees of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet were injured, and everyone received assistance. There were no deaths as a result of the incident. FSB officers are working at the scene, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

All festive events in the city have been canceled for security reasons. Razvozhaev asked residents and guests of the city to remain calm and stay at home if possible.

Later Razvozhaev published photo from the territory of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. The footage shows a broken window in the building.

Related materials:

The shelling of Tetkino

On the eve of Saturday, July 30, the head of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the village of Tetkino in the Russian region, no one was injured.

As a result of the mortar attack, damaged power lines along Belopolskaya and Komsomolskaya streets. Several streets were left without electricity. In addition, the gas pipe was damaged.

Also on Belopolskaya Street, windows were broken in several houses, walls and fences were damaged by fragments, several cars were damaged. In the evening of the same day, the damaged power lines were restored.

Related materials:

Shelling of the Bryansk region

On the morning of the same day, the Ukrainian military shelled the village of Lomakovka in the Bryansk region, said the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz. As a result, an electrical substation and several households were damaged.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed his subordinates to investigate the incident and identify the Ukrainian military involved in the crime.

The day before, the head of the Bryansk region showed footage from the shelling of the settlement of Sachkovichi. No one was injured in the shooting, he said. The impact of the APU damaged the power line. After the shelling, the Russian military struck back, which Bogomaz explained the new “loud pops” in the Klimovsky district.

Three days earlier, on July 26, Bogomaz reported another attack by Ukraine on the Troebortnoe multilateral vehicle checkpoint in the Sevsky district of the Bryansk region. According to him, an explosive device was dropped from a quadrocopter at the customs post. As a result, four people were injured.